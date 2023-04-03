Report: Colts to work out top four QB draft prospects this week

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are working out the top four quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft this week as they prepare for the biggest weekend of the offseason.

Looking to finalize their big board ahead of the final weekend in April, the Colts will use these workouts to help solidify their decision. Holding the No. 4 overall pick, the Colts are guaranteed at least one of the top four prospects, assuming they’re comfortable enough with each part of the quartet.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the news Monday that the Colts would be working out the top prospects in C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

Very big week for Indy. The Colts, who pick fourth and 35th in the top 50, are working out Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis. By Saturday, they should have their list of quarterbacks in order—and coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard should know if Richardson or Levis is worth selecting here.

The Colts may very well set the tone for the draft. Holding the No. 4 pick, they could turn the entire weekend on its head by passing on a quarterback. The majority of analysts believe that won’t happen, including us, but it remains a possibility.

While Stroud and Young are expected to be the top two selections off the board, the Colts could very well be looking at a decision between Richardson and Levis.

Each of these quarterbacks present both upside and risk entering the draft, and we won’t know how the Colts feel about these prospects until the big night arrives. Even then, we may not get the full picture.

We’ll see what the big weekend has in store at the end of the month, but the Colts will be busy this week working out their potential selection in the draft.

