Report: Colts’ top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of ESPN.

Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale that has been used to justify the hiring, Rapoport reported that Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard tried to talk Irsay out of making the drastic move.

“Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard, among others, spoke with Irsay and expressed their reservations, sources say,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Despite having former head coaches on the staff in John Fox and Gus Bradley, Rapoport also reported that Irsay was “hellbent” on hiring Saturday as the interim head coach, following the firing of former head coach Frank Reich.

Irsay made the move by calling Reich over the phone to let him know he had been fired rather than doing it face-to-face.

In terms of the offensive play-calling, the Colts initially wanted quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich to handle the duties but he declined the offer after the Colts didn’t make any revisions to his contract.

So, they went with 30-year-old Parks Frazier, who is now the youngest play-caller in the NFL.

None of this is all that shocking after the bombshell was dropped earlier this week, but it does show that there were some very high-up executives who objected to this impulsive move by Irsay.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire