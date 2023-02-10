The wait to find out who will be the next head coach of the Colts is expected to last a little while longer, but Friday brings word of one coach who is reportedly no longer in the running.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been informed that he is out of the running for the position. Martindale interviewed twice with the Colts as part of their search.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have also interviewed with the team twice. Ejiro Evero also had two interviews, but has been hired as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Any of the other coaches but Steichen could be hired right now, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said this week that a decision was still days away and there’s a chance that Sunday’s Super Bowl could alter the team’s process.

Martindale will presumably return for a second season with the Giants. The team advanced to the divisional round this season after ranking 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed during the regular season.

Report: Colts tell Wink Martindale he won’t be their head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk