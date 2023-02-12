Report: Colts targeting Shane Steichen as next head coach

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator as their next head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While the announcement hasn’t been made official by the team, Steichen figured to be a front-runner for the job following his second interview with the front office last week.

