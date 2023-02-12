Report: Colts targeting Shane Steichen as next head coach

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator as their next head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While the announcement hasn’t been made official by the team, Steichen figured to be a front-runner for the job following his second interview with the front office last week.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

