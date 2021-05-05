Report: Colts to target Charles Leno if Eric Fisher fails physical

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher in for a visit and a physical later in the week, which may ultimately determine their decision to sign him.

The Colts have a massive need at left tackle and even though they seem confident in Sam Tevi, it wouldn’t hurt to upgrade the position with an addition like Fisher.

But after tearing his Achilles in January, Fisher has to pass a physical with the Colts before they move forward. If he doesn’t pass the physical, the Colts will reportedly target former Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

It makes sense that the Colts would have interest in these two options. Both Fisher and Leno were released from their respective teams this offseason and after the Colts used their premium draft capital for the defensive line, the need at left tackle has taken precedence.

If Fisher passes his physical and the Colts decide to sign him, they likely won’t have him for the majority of the first half of the 2021 season. It isn’t clear how long that timeline will be that Fisher misses, but the Achilles injury isn’t one to take lightly.

The Denver Broncos just lost their right tackle in Ju’Waun James, and the connection with Leno and former Bears defensive coordinator and current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is something to monitor.

