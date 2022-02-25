Report: Colts strongly considering hiring Reggie Wayne as WRs coach

The Colts may be bringing in one of the best players in franchise history to take over a position group.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Indianapolis is strongly considering hiring Reggie Wayne to be the team’s receivers coach.

Wayne played for the Colts from 2001-2014, with Indianapolis selecting him at No. 30 overall. He’s second to Marvin Harrison on the franchise list in receptions (1,070), yards (14,345), and touchdowns (82). A six-time Pro Bowler, the Colts inducted Wayne into their Ring of Honor in 2018.

Wayne also served as a volunteer coach for the Colts back in 2018 training camp and said he enjoyed the process.

“I think coaching is in my blood, I think it’s something that I would want to do,” Wayne said, via Keefer. “It’s just got to be the right time.”

Apparently, that time could be now.

The Colts need a receivers coach to replace Mike Groh, who departed the organization to become the Giants’ receivers coach under Brian Daboll.

