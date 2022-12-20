Report: Colts signing Cameron McGrone off Patriots' practice squad

Report: Colts signing once-promising LB off Patriots' practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cameron McGrone Era in New England has ended before it even began.

The Indianapolis Colts are signing the 22-year-old linebacker off the Patriots' practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The Patriots had high expectations for McGrone when they selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. While McGrone sat out his rookie season in New England due to a torn ACL he suffered in college, the hope was that he could inject speed to the Patriots' linebacker corps when he returned to action.

"He's 238, 237 pounds, but I know we had him running a high-4.4 40(-yard dash)," former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast back in 2021. "The guy can flat-out run, the guy is a smart football player and I think he'll be a tremendous fit in Coach (Bill) Belichick's system."

McGrone never caught on in New England, though, making a marginal impact in three preseason games for the Patriots this summer and landing on the practice squad to begin the 2022 season.

Now, his Patriots tenured has ended without him playing a single regular-season snap in Foxboro.