Report: Colts to sign former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Gilmore has played for the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

He started the 2021 season with the Patriots but the team traded him to Carolina after talks of a contract extension came to a halt. The Patriots traded Gilmore for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a disappointing haul for one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL — even coming off a quad injury.

Gilmore’s contract with the Colts is two-year deal with $14 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. He’ll likely be the top cornerback in Indy’s secondary.

Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, reached agreement on an two-year deal with the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

There were no reports of interest between Gilmore and the Patriots this offseason, though EDGE Matthew Judon spent time recruiting the cornerback on Twitter this offseason.

The Patriots cornerback group is comprised of Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams, among others. New England may need to add a few players to the mix before the start of 2022, whether through the draft or free agency.

