Report: Colts sign Ex-Giants RB Paul Perkins to practice squad

Former New York Giants 2016 fifth-round pick, running back Paul Perkins, has been signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Perkins spent the first two years of his NFL career with the Giants, playing in 25 games (five starts) combined in 2016 and 2017. The UCLA product totaled 153 rushes for 546 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and 23 receptions for 208 yards, but never found pay dirt.

Perkins’ last NFL action came last season as a member of the Detroit Lions. The 26-year-old appeared in four contests, finishing with 12 rushes for 29 yards and one reception for nine yards.

Since then, Perkins has spent time on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

While the Colts have had issues running the football this season, they still have a crowded running backs room with rookie Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines all seeing touches. Perkins will be hard-pressed to get an opportunity without an injury occurring first.

Related