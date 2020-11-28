Report: Colts to sign DT Grover Stewart to 3-year extension

The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a three-year extension worth $30.75 million, per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Stewart, who was set to be a free agent in 2021, will now be linked to the Colts through the 2023 season. He is reportedly set to make $20 million guaranteed with the deal.

From Ayello:

The deal, according to multiple league sources with knowledge of the negotiations is for three more years at $10.25 million per year ($30.75 million total) with $20 million guaranteed. The deal also includes up to $1 million in potential performance escalators.

Stewart has enjoyed a big breakout season in Year 4. He began to come along in 2019 but has really shined through the team’s first 10 games of the 2020 campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stewart’s 18 run stops are tied for the third-most in the NFL among interior defenders. His 10.6% run stop percentage is 14th among all interior defenders.

Stewart, 27, was arguably the Colts’ biggest pending free agent entering the offseason. He has been a huge reason why the Colts are third in yards per carry allowed (3.5) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (89.5).

The Colts have their eyes on the playoffs but this is something that needed to get done before the offseason.

