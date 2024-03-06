Report: Colts showing interest in trade for L’Jarius Sneed

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have expressed interest in a potential trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

After the Chiefs applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star cornerback ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, it was reported by Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports that multiple teams have expressed interest.

The Colts were listed among the group of teams looking into a potential trade for the Chiefs’ top cornerback.

Sneed still has permission to seek a trade despite the designation. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in the Chiefs corner.

Considering the need the Colts have at the cornerback position, Sneed is a top option for the front office to pursue. He’s improved his play every season in the NFL, and enjoyed a breakout campaign helping the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed allowed 53 receptions on 102 targets (52%), 10.3 yards per reception and a 66.0 passer rating in coverage during the 2023 season.

The Colts like what they have in second-year cornerback Julius Brents on the boundary, but he needs to prove he can stay healthy. They also have fellow second-year corner Jaylon Jones, who flashed some promise. But he’s likely best suited as a rotational depth piece than a full-time starter.

Adding a talent like Sneed won’t be cheap. It would likely cost the Colts at least a Day 2 draft pick, and then they would need to sign him to a contract extension.

However, it’s not often a player with Sneed’s talent and seamless fit within Gus Bradley’s scheme becomes available so this certainly is something to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire