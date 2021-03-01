Report: Colts showing interest in TE prospect Landon Rice

Jacksonville State TE Landon Rice has received interest from the #Seahawks, #Colts and #Broncos throughout this predraft process, source said. Rice came to JSU from Auburn. He's a terrific blocker that teams can see playing in the NFL for a very long time. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 28, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly shown interest in former Jacksonville State tight end Landon Rice ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, per Justin Melo of Draft Wire and The Draft Network.

The Colts are going to meet with just about every prospect over the next few months. Now that everything is done virtually, they will be meeting will every prospect who might get a sliver of interest from Indy during the draft. But we do get to see somewhat of which players are on the team’s radar.

The Colts will have to do a lot of homework in terms of off-field issues with Rice if they are seriously considering drafting him. Rice was accused of rape during his time at Auburn in 2016. He was not charged with anything and the Auburn police reportedly have the case as “inactive.” But anytime those accusations come up, the Colts have to do their homework.

Adding to the tight end position is necessary for the Colts this offseason. They need more of a move tight end to help out in the passing game, which is not Rice’s forte, but it seems the Colts have met with the Jacksonville State product ahead of the draft.

