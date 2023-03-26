Report: Colts showing interest in BYU QB Jaren Hall

The Indianapolis Colts have roughly one month until the 2023 NFL draft where many believe they will select a quarterback in the first round.

Even though that’s the expectation, the team still has to do its due diligence on the rest of the quarterback class. Given their dire need to find a quarterback of the future, the Colts are leaving no stone unturned.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Colts have shown some interest in BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, especially after his pro day.

The Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts all have interest in Hall. In fact, Indianapolis has compared Hall to Jalen Hurts, the quarterback developed by new head coach Shane Steichen. Also, keep an eye on the Rams, who are looking to come out of the draft with a No. 2 signal-caller.

Whether that bit about the Colts comparing Hall to Jalen Hurts is true remains to be seen. It’s smokescreen season so every report like that should be taken with a grain of salt from an outside perspective.

The topic of a team’s interest is also something that needs to be accounted for. Just because a team has shown interest doesn’t mean they are going to draft that player. They very well could, but they’re showing some level of interest in hundreds of prospects. It’s typically the top-30 visits that carry the most weight.

Hall is on the lighter side of the measurements at 6-foot and 207 pounds. Scouts have praised his ball placement and poise in the pocket, but there are legitimate size and arm strength concerns.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about Hall in his scouting report:

An undersized pocket quarterback with unimpressive arm strength, Hall’s field command gives him a shot to make it at the next level. He throws with excellent ball placement to targets on the move and delivers a feathery soft deep ball with accuracy. His lack of drive velocity creates smaller margins for error and his timing needs to be impeccable to beat NFL man coverage. Hall operates with ideal poise from the pocket. He does an adequate job of reading coverages and getting rid of the ball without taking sacks. The size and arm strength will concern some teams, but offenses operating out of heavy play-action with levels-based route concepts could target him as a solid future backup.

That write-up doesn’t exactly scream “Jalen Hurts,” but we know the Colts will form their own opinions about prospects.

While the vast majority of analysts believe the Colts will use the No. 4 pick on a quarterback in the draft, the team is likely going to keep all of their options open in what is a crucial offseason for the organization.

