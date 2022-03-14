Report: Colts show ‘preliminary interest’ in Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly among the teams with “preliminary interest” in pending free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per Josina Anderson.

With a massive need at wide receiver and the need of a deep threat in the offense, Valdes-Scantling figured to receive interest from the Colts. With the legal tampering period open since noon on Monday, the Colts can begin negotiating with his representation.

Joining the teams in interest include the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and San Francsico 49ers.

A fifth-round pick with the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL draft, Valdes-Scantling has been a big-play machine. He has averaged 17.5 yards per reception since entering the league. In 2021, he recorded 26 receptions for 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

