Report: Colts’ Shaquille Leonard could miss rest of season

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard could miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he suffered a setback that landed him on the injured reserve list this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Leonard is out at least the next four games after being put on the reserve list Saturday and wouldn’t be able to play in a game until Week 15 due to the Colts’ bye in Week 14.

Schefter also reported that Leonard is going to see a neck specialist in Los Angeles to determine if he can play again this season.

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, very well might have played his last down in 2022. Leonard is scheduled to meet with noted neck surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday to help determine whether he can play again this season, league sources told ESPN.

Leonard has been dealing with this frustrating injury for roughly two seasons now. He only appeared in three games during the 2022 campaign, playing mostly on limited snap counts.

Considering the direction the Colts are going in, it wouldn’t be unwise to make sure Leonard is fully healthy from this injury, especially with how much money they’ve invested in the star linebacker.

We’ll see what happens with Leonard’s future this season, but this is a big blow to a defense that has played well under a new coordinator.

