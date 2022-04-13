Report: Colts ‘sent a jet’ for CB Stephon Gilmore’s visit

We know the Indianapolis Colts are serious about their interest in free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore because owner Jim Irsay reportedly sent his jet to bring the veteran to the Circle City, per Josina Anderson of USA TODAY.

It should go without saying that the Colts will have interest in a player of Gilmore’s caliber. Most teams take interest in good players. But Irsay sent his jet for a player that isn’t even on the roster.

That goes a long way about how he feels Gilmore would look in a Colts uniform.

I'm told the #Colts "sent a jet" for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore's visit today with the team, per source. Gilmore's team visit was listed on the NFL's wire. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 13, 2022

Gilmore’s meeting reportedly took place on Wednesday and the Colts have a pretty big need at the cornerback position after they traded away Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even after signing a pair of safeties, the Colts are still among the NFL’s leaders in salary-cap space so they could make a contract work.

Whether the jet was enough to persuade Gilmore remains to be seen, but Irsay clearly didn’t want that opportunity to pass him by.

