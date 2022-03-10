Report: Colts also send 7th-round pick as part of Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the Washington Commanders as the final piece in the Carson Wentz trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Though we thought the full terms had already been agreed to on Wednesday, it appears there was one minor detail left out. Since the Colts have two seventh-round picks in 2022 (Nos. 236, 237), it isn’t yet clear which one it will be.

So, the Colts will be sending Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (No. 47 overall) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (TBD) in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), a 2022 third-round pick (No. 73 overall) and a conditional 2023 third-round pick.

Comp update: Washington also is receiving a 2022 7th-round pick from Indianapolis as the last part of the Carson Wentz trade that is sending him from the Colts to the Commanders, per source. Wash gets: Wentz, a 2nd and a 7th. Colts get: a 2nd, a 3rd and a conditional 3rd. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

It isn’t clear if the Colts added this compensation to the deal after it was already agreed upon or whether it was a minor detail left out in the initial reporting.

The Colts have two seventh-round picks in 2022. They have their original selection (No. 237 overall). They also have the No. 236 overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason trade that involved offensive lineman Matt Pryor just before the start of the 2021 season.

