Report: Colts scheduled for top-30 visit with WR Romeo Doubs
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hosting former Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.
A top-30 visit typically includes a medical check-up while also giving the Colts the chance to meet with Doubs face to face. According to Standig, Doubs also has a private pro day scheduled for April 12.
Nevada WR Romeo Doubs has top 30 visits scheduled with the Colts and Vikings along with a private pro day on April 12, per source. No Washington meeting set, but it scouted QB Carson Strong and therefore saw plenty of the 6-foot-2 WR with speed who caught 80 passes last season.
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 6, 2022
The Colts will be in search of wide receiver depth in this draft. It’s a good class to chase as well given the depth of talent coming out. Doubs measured in at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds but hasn’t yet run the 40-yard dash due to a knee injury.
The Colts are likely checking on that injury while seeing if his movement skills are up to par with how they view him as a prospect after watching the film.
Doubs posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Nevada over the last two seasons and participated at the Senior Bowl, which we know is a bigger deal for the Colts.
Some project Doubs as a late Day 2 pick while others have him projected to go on Day 3.
