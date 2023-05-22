Report: Colts ‘satisfied’ with resolution to Commanders tampering dispute

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are satisfied with the resolution to the inquiry into the league’s investigation of potential tampering between the Washington Commanders and former quarterback Andrew Luck, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Earlier this month, an ESPN report stated that the Commanders reached out to Luck during the 2022 offseason in order to gauge his thoughts on a potential return. Because the Colts still own the rights to Luck’s contract, that would have been a clear violation of the tampering rules.

Colts owner Jim Irsay then requested an investigation into potential tampering, but the issue reportedly has been resolved without further action needed.

From Holder:

But after further clarification, it has been determined that the Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle and therefore did not violate the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, the source told ESPN.

There we go. Finally, we can put this issue to bed and focus on the future of the organization, which will be led by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

