Report: Colts request permission to interview Shane Steichen

The Colts have another name on their list of candidates for their head coaching search.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The team has done the same with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

All four are available for the Colts to interview this week.

Steichen is expected to be a popular interview candidate.

He has directed an offense that ranked third in points (28.1) and second in yards per game (389.1) in his second season as the team’s coordinator. Steichen was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2020.

