Report: Colts request OC interview with Jim Bob Cooter

The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Most recently serving as the passing-game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars under Doug Pederson, Cooter has been requested a few times by other teams this offseason.

As new head coach Shane Steichen fills out his staff, Cooter is the first interview request we know of since the former was officially announced.

The #Colts are requesting #Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job under Shane Steichen, source said. He’s had several requests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

More to come…

