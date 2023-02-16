Report: Colts request OC interview with Jim Bob Cooter

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Most recently serving as the passing-game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars under Doug Pederson, Cooter has been requested a few times by other teams this offseason.

As new head coach Shane Steichen fills out his staff, Cooter is the first interview request we know of since the former was officially announced.

More to come…

