Report: Colts request to interview Dan Quinn for head coach

The Colts are adding another name to the long list of candidates to be their next head coach.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Indianapolis has put in an interview request for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

This is Quinn’s second known interview request of this year’s coaching cycle. He’s reportedly slated to interview with the Broncos on Friday.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, compiling a 43-42 record and a 3-2 possession record. He led the team to an 11-5 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, which the team lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

Quinn has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons. In 2022, Dallas finished No. 5 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed.

The Colts have been linked to 12 coaches in this year’s cycle, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who went 1-7 while leading the team in 2022.

