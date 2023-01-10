Report: Colts request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for HC job

The Indianapolis Colts submitted a request to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coach job, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Evero took over as the defensive coordinator for the 2022 season and was offered the interim head coach job following the firing of Nathaniel Hackett. Evero, however, declined the offer and remained the defensive coordinator.

The #Colts requested an interview with #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per source. Evero is interviewing with Denver today and also got a request from the #Texans. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

More to come…

