Report: Colts request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for HC job

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts submitted a request to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coach job, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Evero took over as the defensive coordinator for the 2022 season and was offered the interim head coach job following the firing of Nathaniel Hackett. Evero, however, declined the offer and remained the defensive coordinator.

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories