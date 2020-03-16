Report: Colts releasing Margus Hunt

The Colts are releasing veteran defensive lineman Margus Hunt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It saves the team $4 million against the salary cap.

Hunt signed a two-year extension worth $9 million a year ago.

Hunt, 32, appeared in 47 games with 25 starts in his three seasons in Indianapolis after signing as a free agent.

He spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him a second-round choice in 2013.

