Report: Colts rejected Dolphins initial trade offer for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly rejected the initial trade offer for running back Jonathan Taylor from the Miami Dolphins, but the two teams remain engaged in discussions, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

While several teams reportedly have interest in making a trade, the Dolphins have been reported actively as arguably the team with the most interest. Jackson also reported that as of Thursday morning, no team has met the Colts’ desired trade package.

Miami has made at least one offer, that was not accepted, and continues to engage the Colts in negotiations, according to a source. Denver and Chicago are among other teams that reportedly have expressed interest. As of Thursday morning, no team was believed to have met Indianapolis’ request for a first-round pick or something comparable in value.

This certainly is going to be the dominating storyline over the course of the weekend with the Colts’ wrapping up their preseason Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Colts reportedly are seeking a first-round pick or a package similar in value. The team has given Taylor a soft deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 29, which is when roster cuts are made. It’s also when the Colts will have to make a decision on Taylor’s status regarding the PUP list.

This situation certainly bears monitoring so we’ll keep the updates coming as more information is revealed.

