Report: Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton to miss “multiple” weeks with neck injury

The Colts recently have gotten good news regarding some key injured players. They now have some bad news.

Via TheAthletic.com, receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss “multiple” weeks due to a neck injury. Per the report, the injury is not believed to be season ending.

Hilton suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. He left and later returned.

A specific timeline regarding Hilton’s absence has not yet been established. He’ll be a candidate for IR, especially since players can return after missing only three weeks. However, they’ll have to give him a spot on the 53-man roster before moving him to injured reserve.

The Colts open the season with five difficult games: Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins, and Ravens.

Hilton, drafted by the Colts in 2012, became a free agent in March and later re-signed. He has 608 regular-season receptions for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns.

