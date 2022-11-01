Report: Colts RB Nyheim Hines generating trade interest
Indianapolis Colts running back has generated trade interest ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As they go down the direction of planning for the future, Hines very well could become a trade target. If the trade offer is significant enough, the team has to at least consider moving on from the playmaker.
Teams have reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for RB/WR/PR Nyheim Hines, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
