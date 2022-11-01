Report: Colts RB Nyheim Hines generating trade interest

The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears weren't exactly striking fear in opponents even when they had three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith. The Bears agreed to send Smith to the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Monday, a day after the Dallas Cowboys shredded Chicago's defense in a 49-29 romp. The trade came after Smith and the Bears were unable to strike a new deal with the contract he signed after the Bears drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018 set to expire after the season.