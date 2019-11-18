Colts RB Marlon Mack suffered fracture in hand, out indefinitely after surgery

In the midst of a career season, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack will miss an unspecified amount of time after suffering a fracture in his hand on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts confirmed on Monday.

The news was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s unclear at this point how much time Mack will miss. Colts coach Frank Reich said that Mack underwent surgery on Monday, but did not know of a timetable for his return. He is out for this Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans, however Schefter reported that the injury is not thought to be season-ending.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Mack has played in all 10 games this season, with eight starts. In just 14 carries against Jacksonville he totaled 109 yards (7.8 YPC) and a first-quarter touchdown.

So far this season, Mack has 192 carries for 862 yards, and is on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards. Last year he totaled 908 rushing yards, a significant improvement over the the 358 he had as a rookie.

He wasn’t the only Colts player injured on Sunday: Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was in a walking boot postgame, while second-year safety George Odum had an arm in a sling.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack reportedly suffered a fracture in his hand on Sunday. (AP/Michael Conroy)

