Report: Colts’ Press Taylor potential target for Doug Pederson’s staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Doug Pederson
    American football player and coach
  • Press Taylor
    American football player

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to be their next head coach and it appears Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Press Taylor will get consideration for a role, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Colts have already had most of their defensive coaching staff migrate to Chicago to follow former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Now, it seems Taylor could be on the move as well.

Taylor has a strong history with Pederson during the latter’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the offensive quality control coach for three seasons (2013-2015) before Pederson got to Philly. However, Taylor then added assistant quarterbacks coach to his duties for two seasons (2016-2017).

He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2018-2019) and then became the passing game coordinator along with being the quarterbacks coach for the 2020 season.

Taylor joined the Colts’ coaching staff under Frank Reich following the firing of Pederson during the 2021 offseason.

It will be interesting to see if Taylor joins the staff under Pederson in Jacksonville but this should be something to watch.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Steelers interviewed Colts' Ed Dodds for GM vacancy

2022 Senior Bowl: News, notes and highlights from Thursday's practices

ESPN places Colts in 'on the right track' tier

List

Colts' 2021 rookie review: DE Kwity Paye

Recommended Stories