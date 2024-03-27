Report: Colts offered Danielle Hunter more money than he'll make with the Texans

When pass rusher Danielle Hunter signed with the Texans in free agency, he reportedly wasn't going to the highest bidder.

Hunter actually was offered more by the Colts than the deal he signed for with the Texans, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Hunter's contract with the Texans is for two years and $49 million, with $48 million guaranteed. It's unclear how much more the Colts were offering, or whether anything from the contract structure to the fact that Texas doesn't have a state income tax actually made the Texans' offer more financially attractive from Hunter's point of view. But Hunter may have ultimately just decided he wanted to play in Houston if the money was going to be close. Hunter spent most of his childhood in the Houston area and mentioned after signing with the Texans that the opportunity to be close to friends and family was important to him.

"It means a lot," Hunter said when he signed. "It's an honor to be able to come back and play in front of my family and all the people that I grew up with. I know they've been pretty excited about the news lately. They'll finally be able to come to a game and see me play."

The Texans hope Hunter helps to keep the Texans on top of the AFC South — and that he makes the Colts think of him as the one who got away.