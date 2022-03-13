Report: Colts not expected to tender RFA DT Taylor Stallworth

The Indianapolis Colts are not expected to place a tender on restricted free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though this may be somewhat of a surprise considering the improvements he showed during the 2021 season, the Colts haven’t made many moves ahead of free agency when it comes to their players set to hit the market.

The two sides could still come to a deal after the new league year begins, but it seems for now that Stallworth will be hitting the market.

The #Colts are not expected to tender RFA DT Taylor Stallworth, according to his agent @TesslerSports. IND hasn’t ruled out a return, but the versatile Stallworth, who had 16 tackles and three sacks last year, should find work quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

With Stallworth hitting the market, this could open up a role for veteran Quinton Jefferson to be signed. Jefferson has seemed like a solid fit for the Colts defense in the past and with Gus Bradley taking over as defensive coordinator, it becomes even more so.

Despite a limited role in 2021, Stallworth had 3.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits and was a pleasant surprise as a depth piece on the defensive line.

We’ll see what happens when the legal tampering period opens on Monday, but right now it appears Stallworth will be hitting the market.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Marcus Mariota to Colts gaining buzz entering free agency PFF names LT Duane Brown as 'perfect free-agent match' for Colts Colts will host Carson Wentz, Commanders in 2022

List