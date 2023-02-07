Report: Colts not expected to conduct more HC interviews

The Indianapolis Colts have conducted a thorough search for their new head coach and while there’s a chance they extend the process into a third round of interviews, it seems that is unlikely.

As Colts fans know from the Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday situations, anything can happen at any time in the NFL.

However, ESPN’s Stephen Holder suggests the Colts are done conducting interviews, barring a change.

Was traveling the past week, but now catching up on the Colts’ coaching search. Here is what I know as of this moment: The interviews are over. I do not anticipate any additional meetings, though it’s possible that could change (though not likely). (Thread) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 7, 2023

Holder also reported that the length of the search was not due to indecision but that this process was deliberate in gaining as much information as possible.

The thorough nature of the process shouldn’t be interpreted as indecision. It was very deliberate, I’m told. Unconventional? Yes. But deliberate. Why? Largely to ensure that every candidate got a completely fair shake and full consideration. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 7, 2023

This has been an exhaustive and comprehensive search done by the Colts. It’s clear they want to make the right decision on their next head coach, especially from the perspective of Chris Ballard, whose job is likely tied to the success (or lack thereof) of the new head coach.

Considering the main event of Super Bowl LVII is this week, there’s a good chance we don’t hear much news about a decision until afterward. Not that it would truly impact anything, but the league frowns upon major announcements being made during the biggest week of the year.

The Colts have seven finalists for the job, but it’s difficult to truly narrow down who the actual contenders are.

At this point, we simply have to wait and see if any more news pops up until a decision is made over the next two weeks.

