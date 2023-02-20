Colts to name Jim Bob Cooter new offensive coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to name Jim Bob Cooter the offensive coordinator under new head coach Shane Steichen, first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Cooter was the first known candidate to be in the running for the offensive coordinator vacancy following a successful season as the passing-game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. Last year’s pass-game coordinator with Jacksonville was former Lions OC, worked with quarterbacks Payton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in the past. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Cooter, 38, got his start coaching in the NFL with the Colts as an offensive assistant under former head coach Jim Caldwell. He held the role for three seasons (2009-2011).

He then served as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and an offensive assistant coach with the Denver Broncos (2013). Cooter then joined the Detroit Lions staff as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2014-2015).

Cooter took over as the interim offensive coordinator during the 2015 season and was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator for the three seasons to follow (2016-2018) before the Lions cleaned house.

In the three seasons Cooter was the offensive coordinator, Matthew Stafford completed 65.7% of his passes while averaging 4,445 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions per season (on a 17-game pace).

Following his stint with the Lions, Cooter joined the New York Jets coaching staff as the running backs coach for two seasons (2019-2020) under Adam Gase and then was an offensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, which is likely where the connection with Steichen grew.

In 2022, Cooter joined Doug Pederson’s staff with the Jaguars as the passing-game coordinator.

