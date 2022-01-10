Report: Colts’ Morocco Brown a candidate for Bears’ GM job

The Chicago Bears have cleaned house in firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday morning. Which means that finding Pace’s replacement at GM is among the top priorities right now.

As the Bears begin their search for a new general manager, there’s already a candidate emerging.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview for the GM opening and is considered a “strong” candidate.

Brown would make a ton of sense for the Bears considering he spent seven years with the organization as their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He’s also worked closely with Colts GM Chris Ballard, where he’s been integral in the draft process.

Brown, who interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ GM job last year, is considered one of the top GM candidates around the NFL.

Hoge also noted the Bears “could focus on hiring a head coach first, which would heavily influence the general manager decision.”

