Report: Colts’ Mike Strachan to miss start of training camp

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan is expected to miss the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV.

The second-year wideout was absent from the spring workouts this offseason due to an undisclosed injury, and it appears it will leak into training camp. For how long remains to be seen.

A seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Strachan had a strong preseason during his rookie campaign but never truly grabbed a role during the regular season.

With the first four spots in the wide receiver room locked up, the Colts were hoping Strachan would take advantage of the opportunity in front of him. However, this undisclosed injury will make that difficult.

Strachan already missed valuable spring work with new quarterback Matt Ryan but now is expected to miss time during training camp.

As one of the players on the roster bubble, Strachan will have a lot of catching up to do.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

The NFL's top 11 running backs Jonathan Taylor tops Touchdown Wire's RB rankings The NFL's top 12 tight ends

List