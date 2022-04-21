Report: Colts met virtually with Auburn DB Smoke Monday

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly met virtually with Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Even though the Colts have added some new names to the secondary in recent weeks, they are still on the hunt to add a prospect or two during the draft.

At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, Monday measured in with 32 1/2-inch arms while running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine this offseason.

Monday spent four seasons at Auburn playing in 50 games and making 24 starts. He added five interceptions and 13 passes defended to go along with 17.0 tackles for loss.

Monday is likely headed for Day 3 draft capital so he’s certainly an option for the Colts as a back-end depth piece while contributing on special teams. The Colts added Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod to the safety room this offseason as well.

Here’s what Dane Brugler of The Athletic said about Monday in his draft guide:

“Overall, Monday is a long, athletic player with the competitive spirit that won’t go unnoticed by NFL coaches, but neither will his inconsistencies and the questions about his best defensive position. At worst, he will be in the mix for an NFL roster spot thanks to his core special teams ability.”

The Colts have a need to add some depth to the safety room and when they’ll do so remains to be seen. But at least we know they have some interest in Monday with a week left until the draft.

