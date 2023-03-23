Report: Colts met with Utah State QB Logan Bonner

The Indianapolis Colts are widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they’re still doing their due diligence on the rest of the class.

That reportedly included meeting with Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner excelled at Pro Day, displaying arm talent, athleticism. Met with #Colts #Packers #49ers #Chiefs #Raiders Viewed as Day 3 draft target, per league sources: 4.70 40-yard dash, 7.21 3-cone, 32-inch vertical, 9-8 broad jump, 6-3, 223, 9 5/8 hands — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2023

Bonner started only four games during the 2022 season before a foot injury took him out for the rest of the season. During his final two seasons with Utah State, Booner completed 60.3% of his passes for 4,381 yards, 42 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 18 games.

The Colts are in the market for a developmental starter at the quarterback position so the team is going to keep all of their options open when it comes to finding talent.

Whether they’ll be convinced enough to take a swing on him in the draft is a different story and likely a decision we won’t know about until the big weekend arrives next month.

