Report: Colts met with Stanford DT Thomas Booker

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly met with former Stanford defensive tackle Thomas Booker ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

It’s unclear whether this meeting that took place was virtual or should be considered a top-30 visit.

Stanford IDL Thomas Booker is garnering a heavy amount of interest. A standout during the pre-draft circuit, he’s visited the Ravens and Texans, and has had meetings with the Colts, Titans, 49ers, Commanders, Chargers, and Steelers. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 12, 2022

The Colts are less than two weeks away from the draft so they are getting as many of the meetings with prospects as they can before the offseason’s biggest weekend arrives.

Booker is an interesting prospect for the Colts on Day 3. While interior defensive line isn’t a major need for the Colts, they will always be looking for depth there.

Booker, a senior, was a team captain for Stanford during the 2021 season. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms.

Here’s what Dane Brugler of The Athletic said about Booker in his draft guide:

“Overall, Booker is a unique prospect with his intelligence, physical traits and mature makeup, but he needs to get an early advantage or he struggles to be a factor. He has the tools to be a rotational three-technique with some teams curious about a transition to the offensive line.”

Booker seems to fit the kind of player the Colts want to bring into the locker room while his measurables do often some intrigue. What kind of role he would play along the defensive line remains to be seen.

However, it is likely that Booker would be competing for one of the final roster spots with players like Chris Williams and Kameron Cline.

