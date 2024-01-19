Report: Colts met with Memphis RB Blake Watson at Hula Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly met with Memphis running back Blake Watson at the Hula Bowl this week, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

With the collegiate all-star games taking place over the next month, the Colts will send scouts and representatives to watch and meet with a number of the prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Meetings in this type of environment aren’t typically formal, and it could be something as simple as a quick conversation. Still, it’s noteworthy with draft season arriving.

A headlining name in the RB class, Memphis’ Blake Watson stayed busy at Hula. He met with the Eagles, Colts, Jaguars, Giants, Steelers, Jets, Bears, Patriots, Broncos and Chargers, among others, a source said. Will also compete at Shrine in Dallas. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 18, 2024

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, Watson spent five seasons at Old Dominion (2018-2022) before transferring to Memphis in 2023. The Queens native took 192 carries for 1,152 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while adding 53 receptions for 480 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor locked up as the starter while Zack Moss is slated to be a free agent. Second-year back Evan Hull will be returning from a torn meniscus that claimed his rookie season as well.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire