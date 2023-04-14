Report: Colts meeting virtually with OT Jaelyn Duncan

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have a virtual meeting with Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Finding depth and competition at both offensive tackle spots will be necessary for the Colts during the draft. Even if they like the potential duo of Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, they shouldn’t avoid bringing in competition.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, the Colts are among several teams interested in Duncan ahead of the draft.

A projected Day 3 pick, Duncan has a lot of experience working at the left tackle position from his five seasons at Maryland. He made 39 starts across four seasons with the Terps.

At the combine, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. He has impressive athleticism and has fluidity in his movements, but some believe his lack of anchor and inconsistent technique will force him to move inside to guard.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), the Colts also have a need to add some depth and competition to the interior offensive line as well.

The Colts currently have six selections on Day 3 of the draft so there’s certainly going to be an opportunity for them to use a pick on Duncan if they feel so inclined.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

