Report: Colts may rotate QBs if Carson Wentz is out

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping that starting quarterback Carson Wentz can suit up against the Tennessee Titans, but they also have to prepare for the chance that he physically can’t play.

It seems part of that plan may be to rotate between Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley during the Week 3 game against the Titans if Wentz winds up missing, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources. There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2021

As Wentz continues to work his way back from the two ankle sprains he suffered against the Rams in Week 2, the Colts are preparing to be without him on Sunday while still holding out hope he can play.

Hundley has been with the team since the beginning of training camp when Wentz injured his foot but didn’t see any reps during the preseason until the final game after rookie Sam Ehlinger sprained his knee.

Head coach Frank Reich was keeping the team’s plans close to the vest when speaking to reporters on Wednesday so the Colts may be planning a rotation after all.

It’s hard to predict just what the Colts will do in Week 3, but it appears all options are on the table and it’s not a guarantee that Eason will get all of the work.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Story continues

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV Play in our FREE Week 3 Colts Challenge Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 2

List