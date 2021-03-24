Report: Colts looking to sign OT Julie’n Davenport

Last night's signing of OT Sam Tevi isn't the Colts' only move at the position of late. Look for them to add free agent tackle Julién Davenport in the coming days. Most recently with Miami, Davenport can can play both spots and will add some depth at a position of need. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 23, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly expected to sign free-agent offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport in the coming days, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

The Colts announced the signing of Sam Tevi on Wednesday while Davenport had a visit with the Colts last week. Considered a depth move, the former fourth-round pick is likely battling for the swing tackle position.

Davenport is a good athlete, which is a big selling point for the Colts. They like to have their offensive linemen work in space while also featuring plenty of pulls in their blocking scheme.

Davenport struggled in 2018 with the Texans, allowing a league-high 67 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He joined the Dolphins in 2019 where he would make nine starts in two seasons.

The Colts are still expected to add some starter-quality talent to the offensive tackle position during the draft. There is a high chance they use the No. 21 overall pick on a left tackle, but it seems they are content adding some depth and competition to the roster before then.

Related