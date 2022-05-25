Report: Colts’ Kenny Moore holding out of OTAs for new contract

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has been one of the best players at his position for a few years, and it appears he feels he isn’t being compensated fairly.

As the Colts got on the field for Day 2 of OTAs, Moore was among the players not participating. It wasn’t due to injury, though. Moore was

Moore is reportedly upset and feels underpaid compared to his importance to the Colts defense, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Kenny Moore II’s absence from OTAs this week is intentional, source says. Moore II is upset and feels like he’s underpaid, given his importance to Colts defense. Moore II is scheduled to make $6.75 million in ‘22 and $8.245 million in final two years of deal. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 25, 2022

This may not be a holdout in the true sense of the word, but it is something to keep an eye on. Moore is at practice and wearing sweats, but he isn’t participating.

Considering that OTAs are completely voluntary, Moore doesn’t have to show up. What that means moving forward isn’t clear, but we’ve seen plenty of holdouts among other players in the past where they wouldn’t even go to the facility.

Moore does have a solid gripe with feeling underpaid. According to Spotrac, Moore’s average annual value of $8.325 million ranks 22nd among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

We’ll see what happens over the next few months, but there is a chance we only see Moore participate in the mandatory minicamp portion of the offseason.

If he doesn’t, then the Colts may have a real holdout on their hands.

