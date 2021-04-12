Report: Colts ‘keeping tabs’ on DE Jadeveon Clowney

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts are among the teams reportedly keeping tabs on free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

With a massive need at edge rusher, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts brought in some veteran depth like Clowney on a one-year deal. His market hasn’t been all the strong in the last few years, but most recently had a stint with the Tennessee Titans.

After spending five seasons with the Houston Texans as the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and one with the Titans (2020).

Clowney’s production has tapered off over the last few seasons. In a combined 21 games played with the Seahawks and Titans, Clowney recorded just 3.0 sacks (including none in 2020), 11 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits.

Fowler reported the Colts have company in the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, the latter of which has been aggressive in pursuing the former South Carolina Gamecock.

The Colts are currently standing with an edge rusher room consisting of young players like Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Tyquan Lewis. All have promise and intrigue but have yet to prove themselves they can be reliable starters.

It will be interesting to see if Clowney and the Colts get a deal done but this will be something to keep an eye on as the 2021 NFL draft approaches.

