Report: Colts ‘keeping close eye’ on S Tony Jefferson

One player to keep an eye on for the Colts in the coming weeks, per league sources: Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who's a free agent after spending the last three years in Baltimore. Nothing finalized, but Colts keeping close eye on Jefferson, who tore his ACL last October. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 23, 2020





The Indianapolis Colts brought in veteran safety Tony Jefferson for a visit a few weeks ago but nothing came of it in terms of a contract. But the team is still keeping an eye on him, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Though his visit ended without a contract, the Colts feel the need to have an insurance policy at the safety position, which is a bit odd given that teh room is playing as well as it has since Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017.

Even with Malik Hooker dealing with a torn Achilles, the Colts have been elated to see the emergence of rookie Julian Blackmon, who has been graded out among the league’s top safeties.

Then the Colts have solid depth players in George Odum and Tavon Wilson, both of which shine on special teams and have made plays on defense when asked. So what kind of role Jefferson would have isn’t all that clear.

Jefferson is coming off of a torn ACL that ended his season with the Baltimore Ravens after just five games in 2019. It isn’t clear when the 28-year-old will be ready to play, but the Colts have shown some serious interest.

This is a situation to continue monitoring as it seems the Colts could make a move soon.