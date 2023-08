May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A day after after a visit with the New Orleans Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.

NFL Network and ESPN report that Hunt was offered a contract by the Colts during a Wednesday visit, but that the two sides failed to reach an agreement. The news leaves Hunt on the market and the Colts running back situation in limbo. Hunt has "interest from other teams," according to the reports.