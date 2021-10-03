Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor had fluid build-up in knee

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor spent the entire week of practice on the injury report with a knee injury as the team prepared for the Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Listed as questionable for the matchup, Taylor is reportedly expected to play on Sunday after dealing with fluid build-up in his knee, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (knee) is expected to play today, source said, despite being listed as questionable. He had a little fluid build up in his knee, but it was more nagging than anything else. He’ll be fine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

Taylor has been a workhorse for the Colts on early downs. Though he’s splitting time with the electric Nyheim Hines, the majority of rushing work has gone to Taylor. Through three weeks, Taylor holds a 75% running back rush share taking 42 carries for 171 rushing yards.

Thanks to some poor play from the offensive line, Taylor has yet to score a rushing touchdown. That could change Sunday against a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed 4.3 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns through three games thus far.

It’s been a slow start for Taylor to begin the season and the knee injury did raise some questions about his availability in Week 4. But it appears the injury is minor and the matchup calls for a breakout game down in Miami.

