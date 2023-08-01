Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor generating trade interest

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor officially requested to be traded and while the team doesn’t necessarily have to oblige by his request, it appears there are interested teams around the league.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there is interest from a number of teams in discussing a trade for Taylor and whether the Colts would even entertain it.

“The real question is are teams going to call and make the decision challenging for the Colts? From my understanding, in just talking to several GMs across the league, there is expected to be interest in Jonathan Taylor, Rapoport reported on NFL Network. “I know a couple (of teams), at least, who are planning to call the Colts just to gauge where they are.”

Rapoport also went on to report that some are willing to give Taylor an extension following a trade.

“Then it comes down to the contract. And I do believe, based on the same information, that there are teams willing to do a real contract for him,” Rapoport said.

The Colts have said they have no interest in dealing Taylor away. But as we know, the NFL is an unpredictable landscape, and things change on a daily basis. Even if the Colts did want to trade Taylor away, they wouldn’t come out and publicly say it.

This appears to be a continuous wait-and-see situation as both sides will dig their heels in as long as they can.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire