Report: Colts give Jonathan Taylor deadline for trade

The Indianapolis Colts have granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and they now reportedly have put a deadline on that endeavor.

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Colts have given Taylor until Tuesday, Aug. 29, to find a suitable trade offer. Holder also reported that six teams have shown some level of interest in a potential deal while two have made offers.

Whether a team gives the Colts something close to their asking price remains to be seen, and getting a deal done before Tuesday’s deadline, which also is the league’s roster cutdown date, may be difficult.

Not only is that the day for roster cuts, but it’s also the day the Colts will have to make a decision on Taylor’s status. Currently on the PUP list, the Colts will have to remove him from that list and onto the 53-man active roster or put him on the reserve/PUP list, which would force Taylor to miss the first four weeks of the season.

Taylor has dug his heels in regarding his trade demand, and the Colts have been adamant about not giving him a new contract until after the season has concluded.

We’ll see if this deadline spurs any action, but there appears to be some real interest.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire