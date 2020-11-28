Report: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor on COVID-19 list as close contact

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts will be without rookie running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday as they placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

While Taylor is now unavailable to play, it seems he was placed on the list as a close contact rather than testing positive for the virus, which puts him in a separate protocol.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday that Taylor’s girlfriend learned she tested positive on Friday and Taylor has been quarantining since. However, Taylor himself has not tested positive for the virus.

Taylor popped up on the injury report being listed as “not injury related” and then Saturday the team announced a flurry of roster moves that included placing him on the COVID-19 list.

If Taylor continues to test negative as a close contact for the next five days, he should be able to return for the game against the Houston Texans in Week 13. However, this situation is fluid and should remain monitored over the next week.

In his place, the Colts will likely split snaps between Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins on Sunday.

